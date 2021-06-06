Funeral for Melvin O. Bone, 92, of Lawton will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Teel and Rev. Billy Bone officiating.
Mr. Bone passed away at his home on June 2, 2021.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will begin Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday, June 7, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Melvin was born on Nov. 2, 1928, in Konawa, Oklahoma, to Dewey C. and Nancy (Prewitt) Bone. He grew up in Konawa until the age of 12 when the family moved to Lawton. Melvin married the love of his life, Katherine Stingily, on May 30, 1958. They were married for 62 years before Katherine passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.
Melvin served his country in the Korean War with the United States Army and later worked for civil service. He then worked for the FAA in Oklahoma City before owning and operating Another Time Antiques with Kathy for over 37 years. He was a member of Cameron Baptist Church. Melvin was special and was truly a hero to his loving family. He loved his family dearly and was their rock. He will be missed by all.
Melvin is survived by his daughters, Barbara “Barbie” Soper of Lawton, OK, Kathy L. and Robert B. Kinsey of Yukon, OK, and Lori L. and Paul Ricci of Lawton, OK; his brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Lou Bone, of Lawton, OK ; his sister, Wanda Mahaffey, of Utah; his grandchildren: Kristi R. Walker of Elgin, OK, and Juli M. and Michael C. Brenton of Yukon, OK; great-grandchildren: Lauren M. and Brandon A. Mifflin, Michael E. and Jordan S. McKesson, Mckenzi and Joshua Woods, Kenadi Sullivan and fiance, Jacob Clifton, Natili Brenton, Kade Sullivan, Zane Walker, Scooter Brenton, and Cash Walker; great-great grandchildren: Braydon Mifflin, Brayli Mifflin, and Joshua Woods, Jr., and a great-great grandchild on the way, Julian A. McKesson; his precious dog, Dolly; among many other family and friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Katherine Bone; 10 brothers and sisters; his grandsons: Darin Todd Bass and Jeremy “Bubba” Blake Jarvis; his granddaughter, Stefani S. Soper; and other dear family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you make a contribution to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 2478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.