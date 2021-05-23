Graveside funeral service for Melvin Jordon McGuffin will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery with Rev. Paul Appleby officiating.
Burial with military honors is under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Melvin Jordon McGuffin died on March 28, 2021 in his home at Epworth Villa Independent Living, in Oklahoma City. He was born Nov. 16, 1933 in Laverty. Mr. McGuffin was a long-time resident of Lawton. He served the community first as an IRS agent. Melvin was in banking for many years, lastly with BancFirst as President and then Chairman of BancFirst Lawton prior to retirement. He served on their board until moving to Oklahoma City in 2018.
Melvin was married to Barbara Dae Shaul in 1953, celebrating 68 years of marriage. They had two sons Steve and Mark. Both, Melvin and Barbara, graduated from the University of Oklahoma and were avid OU supporters and fans, especially football, basketball and softball. BOOMER! SOONER!!
Melvin was preceded in death by his brother Hubert and sister-in-law Mary Ann.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of the home; sons: Steve and wife, Jo; and Mark and wife, Tammi; four grandchildren: Jordan, Sean and wife, Monica, Cameron and Shelby; two great-granddaughters: Summer and Lilyan; and close to him were his brother’s daughters: Debra Dae, Gwen, and Carol Jan. Melvin was also survived by two brothers-in-law: Rollin Shaul of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Jack Archer of Oakridge, Tennessee, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 701 SW D Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501 or to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, 825 NE 13th Street, Oklahoma City OK 73104-9930.
