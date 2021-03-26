Graveside service for Melvin Doyle Brooking, 86, of Cache, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Cache Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will begin at 3 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 with a special visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Brooking passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Lawton.
Melvin “Doyle” Brooking was born on May 2, 1934 to Cullie and Robbie (Dooley) Brooking southwest of Cache at the family farm in the Post Oak Community. He graduated from Cache High School in 1952. He then went to Washington to work on dam projects. He worked at a ski resort in Sun Valley, Idaho and was drafted into the Army in 1956. After serving two years, he returned to Cache and operated a gasoline service station. He worked for General Dynamics on the Atlas Rockets and then he owned/operated Doyle’s Propane for 40 years. Doyle was appointed by the governor to the Oklahoma LP Gas Research, Marketing, and Safety Commission. He married Selma Kreiger on Nov. 18, 1961. He retired from the Cache Fire Department after 20 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his wife, Selma, of the home; his children and their spouses: Monty Brooking; Mikel Brooking; Renate Warner and husband, Neal, and Sabrina Adams and husband Raanon; six grandchildren: Marissa Hall and husband Justin; Tristan Adams; Isaac; Isaiah; Job, and Jude Warner; and his brothers: Bill Brooking and Dennis Brooking.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings: Nelda Cox Doyle; Janice Lindgren Wolverton; Wayne Brooking and Elva Young.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.