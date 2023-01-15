Melvin Donald Gifford of Geronimo, passed away peacefully in his sleep Jan. 1, 2023, at his home in Harlingen, Texas at the age of 94.

Melvin was born on Feb. 18, 1928, in Faxon, to Marion (Skeet) Francis Gifford and Leta Carter Gifford. He attended school in Faxon. After graduating he joined the Navy on Feb. 15, 1946 and received an honorable discharge on Dec. 12, 1947. He attended Cameron University and earned 25 semester hours in the Fall of 1948 and the Spring of 1949. On Aug. 6, 1949, he married the love of his life, Lynval McCuiston and they raised their family beginning in Lawton; they later settled two miles west of Geronimo.