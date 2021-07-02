Funeral service for Melvin Dobson will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in First Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Christie, Associate Pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Flower Mound Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Clarence Melvin Dobson died Monday, June 28, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 79. He was born to Arthur Leo (Shorty) and Mildred Estelle Kendall Dobson, July 7, 1941, in Payne County. The family moved to Kansas where he lived in Phillipsburg, Logan, and Natoma, then moved to Plainville, Kansas in 1951. He completed grade school in Plainville and attended Webster High School. He joined the U. S. Army in 1959. He took basic training and advanced training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, then served two years in Hanau, Germany, and Czechoslovakia, returning to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, supporting the 101st Airborne.
In 1962, he returned to Plainville. On Oct. 21, 1962, he married Patsy Horton. They lived for a short time in Stockton, Kansas and then Palco, Kansas before returning to Plainville in 1963, where they raised their family,
Melvin was employed by Jim’s Well Service, then for several years by B & J Tank Service. He began working for Schusterman Oil Company in 1969, and remained with the company as Samson Resources until 1986. He worked for Mosher Vault Company for a short time, then the couple moved to El Dorado, Kansas.
Melvin and his wife Pat worked as Residential Managers for adults with developmental disabilities while in El Dorado. They worked for Terramara, Inc. and then for Flinthills Services, Inc. In 1997 the couple left El Dorado to accept positions as a Family Teaching Couple with Community Living Opportunities (CLO), in Lawrence, Kansas. The couple was certified, and remained there until 2009, when they retired and moved to Lawton. The final three years in Lawrence, they worked in conjunction with CLO as independent contractors, with two men living in their home as extended family members. During their time with CLO, the couple was honored several times as ‘couple of the year’.
Melvin was a member of the Plainville VFW, and First Christian Church in Plainville. He attended First Baptist Church in Lawton. He enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving him are his wife, Pat, of the home; sons: Robert Melvin Dobson, Lawton and Nick Dobson, Lee’s Summit, Missouri; his daughter, Lisa Moore and husband Nate, Lawton; brothers: Raymond of Hays, Kansas; Larry of Plainville, Kansas; Terry of North Augusta, South Carolina and Jim of Mexico. In addition, he leaves 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, one great great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews and numerous extended family members and friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Leo and Mildred Kendell Dobson; a son, Scott Patrick Dobson; sisters: Mary Ann Budig; Betty Jo Copper and Maxine Gosvener; grandsons: Trevor Dean Dobson and Christopher Blake Moore.
