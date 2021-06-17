Funeral service for Melva Jean Camacho, 72, of Lawton, will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday from noon until 6 p.m. at the funeral home with a prayer service to follow from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Melva Jean Mahsetky was born on May 14, 1949 in Lawton, to Ardis Mahsetky. Melva was a member of the Comanche Nation and a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, auntie, and friend. She treasured time spent with family and friends and always looked for an opportunity to love on those around her; and would, more often than not, leave a lipstick print from a kiss on their cheek. Melva enjoyed doing cross stitch, watching old shows and movies; most of all, the 10 Commandments on Easter, cooking for her family, and going to church. Melva grew up in Apache and attended Apache Public Schools. After high school she attended beauty school at Eve’s Beauty College and worked as a hairdresser for many years. While still working as a hairdresser, Melva knew she wanted to further her skills to make a better life for her three children, so she made the decision to begin nursing school. She graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse from the Great Plains Area Vo-Tech in 1984 and then began working at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Labor and Delivery. While working in labor and delivery she was able to assist in the births of her grandson Ky and granddaughter Bailey. She later moved on to working in postpartum health where she treasured talking with new mothers.
Melva was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sophie Mahsetky; her mother, Ardis Mahsetky; her daughter, Laura Tieyah and her husband Michael; her sister, Barbara Saenz; her brothers: Delbert and Gerald Holder; her Aunt Mitzie Laurenzana; her uncle Marsey Tahmahkera; and her uncle, Uncle Tyrus Mahsetky and his wife Kathy.
Melva is survived by her brother, Ronald Mahsetky and his wife Phyllis of Elgin; her sister, Sylvia Macias and her husband Felix of Geronimo; her sister, Renee Holder of Centreville, VA; her sons: Anthony DeFilippo and his wife Sandy of Elgin; and Scott DeFilippo and his wife Paula of Clermont, FL; grandchildren: Michael Tieyah and his wife Cara of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; Christina Tieyah of Dallas, TX; Ky DeFilippo and his wife Joanna of Columbia, SC; Tanner DeFilippo and his wife Hayley of Fletcher; Bailey Martin and her husband Logan of Elgin; and Chase DeFilippo of Elgin; great-grandchildren: Chesney Tieyah, Mason Tieyah, Colten Tieyah, Alton DeFilippo, Ava DeFilippo, and Noah DeFilippo; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
