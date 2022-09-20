Funeral services for Melissa Joy Jones will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Spet. 21, 2022, at Paradise Valley Baptist Church, with Pastor Kenn Lane officiating.
Burial will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening, Sept. 20, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed via livestream on the Paradise Valley Baptist Church YouTube channel or on the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Melissa Joy Jones went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was born June 9, 1963, in Munchen Gladbach, Germany to Sgt. Billy E. and Jeanette (Williams) Lane. Her father was in the US Army, and they relocated back to Lawton in 1965. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1981 and received her teaching degree from Cameron University. Melissa taught school for 30 plus years in Tyler, Texas, Rogers, Arkansas, Wichita Falls, Texas and Lawton. She married Jim Jones on May 20, 2011. Melissa had a strong connection with animals to which she cared for over the years, especially horses. However, her pride and joy were her daughter Julie, granddaughter Holly, and blended children and grandchildren who she loved unconditionally.
Melissa is survived by her husband Jim Jones of the home; daughter and spouse, Julie and Dakota Bloodworth of Stuttgart, Germany; her brother Kenneth and spouse Beth Lane of Elgin; brother Billy and spouse Debbie Lane of Eclectic, Alabama; sister, Sheila Niebauer of Vernon, Texas; daughter, Sonja Funakura of Mansfield, Texas; son Mike Jones of Oklahoma City; daughter, Kim Jones Reginald and fiancé Alberto Talavera of Lawton; daughter, Becky Jones Murphy and spouse Tim Murphy of Tulsa, and son Casey Jones of Dripping Springs, Texas. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.