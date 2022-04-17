Celebration of life for Megan Stottmann, 27, Lawton will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

Megan passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Lawton.

Viewing will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.

Megan was born Dec. 9, 1994 in Lawton to Matthew Kent and Pamela Sue (Noll) Stottmann.

Immediate survivors include her parents and her brother Dylan Stottmann.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com