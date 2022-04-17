Megan Stottmann Apr 17, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Celebration of life for Megan Stottmann, 27, Lawton will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.Megan passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Lawton.Viewing will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.Megan was born Dec. 9, 1994 in Lawton to Matthew Kent and Pamela Sue (Noll) Stottmann.Immediate survivors include her parents and her brother Dylan Stottmann.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawton Megan Stottmann Dylan Stottmann Worship Internet Funeral Home Becker-rabon Facebook Parents Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists