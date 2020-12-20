Megan Rannae Walker went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 6, 2020 in Lawton.
Megan was born on Dec. 6, 1998 in Lawton to James and Annette (Gutierrez) Walker. Megan must have been very special to the Lord and He has a special task waiting for her.
Megan attended school in Fletcher and graduated from Elite Academy. Megan wanted to pursue a career in dermatology at Oklahoma University. She loved the Oklahoma Sooners. In her spare time, she loved to draw, go shopping, Megan loved her makeup and clothes. Megan loved the time she spent with her parents and friends.
Megan is survived by: her loving parents James and Annette Walker of Fletcher; three brothers: Cody Gutierrez and Ronald Roth both of Lawton, Kevin Walker of Burkburnett, Texas; grandparents: Azelda Gutierrez, LaVonne Windsor and Billy Daukei; uncles: Max Gutierrez, Link Daukei, Anthony Steel, and David Steel; aunts: Jennifer Brewer and Stephine Ware; niece Bailie Walker, nephew Max Walker; her adopted grandmas: Mona Daukei Davis, Alva Niedo, Valerie Wahkinney, Anita Daukei and Bianca Daukei; many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by: grandpa Max Gutierrez, uncle Timothy Walker and aunt Yolanda Daukei.
Visitation will be Monday 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.