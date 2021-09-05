Megan Gail (May) Lopez, age 28 of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, August 19,2021 at her residence.
Megan was born on July 9, 1993 in Lawton to Walter and Alfreda (Smith) Lopez. Megan was a proud member of the Comanche Nation Tribe. She grew up in Lawton then moved to Walters for six years before returning to Lawton. She attended Lincoln Elementary School where she played soccer and later graduated from Lawton High School. She worked at the Comanche Star Casino, Torrids and babysat her favorite niece. She enjoyed thrift shopping, spending quality time with her daughter, spending time with her older sister, taking care of her plants, having dinners with her family and she loved spending time with her boyfriend. She had a big heart and would do anything for others.
Preceded in death by her mother, Freida Gail Lopez; grandmothers: Belva Ann Kerchee Lopez and Margaret Smith; grandfathers: Edward G. Lopez and Jerry Smith; one brother-in-law, Jeffrey A. Sartori-Bandido Sarge; one aunt, Michelle R. Evanoff; and one cousin, Tim Horton; and many other loved ones.
Megan is survived by her daughter, Sophia Gail Lopez of Lawton, Oklahoma; her boyfriend, Jeffrey H. Benton of Lawton, Oklahoma; her father, Walter Lopez of Lawton, Oklahoma; her sisters, Karena M. Lopez-Sartori, Melody L. Lopez, Evonne L. Lopez and boyfriend Joseph Lampe all of Lawton, Oklahoma; her brother, Edward G. Lopez of Lawton, Oklahoma; her aunts: Dorene Horton and husband Arnold Evans of Newkirk, Edie Lopez of Lawton, Oklahoma, Vanessa Willis and husband Phillip of Kansas, Cheryl Waeltz and husband Virgil of Arkansas, Catherine Smith of Arkansas; her uncle, Jerry Lynn and wife Michlinda of Arkansas; her nephews: Dante J. Lopez and Alex J. Lopez of Lawton, Oklahoma; her nieces: Haidyn E. Lopez and Savannah M. Lopez of Lawton, Oklahoma; her favorite niece, Penelope A. Lopez of Lawton, Oklahoma, her best friends: Sarah Malt of Lawton, Oklahoma, Haleigh Maitlen of Walters, Oklahoma and her pets, Pluto and Daisy; along with many cousins, other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Megan Gail (May) Lopez will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston. The family will have a visitation on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
