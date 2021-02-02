Funeral service for McKenzie Annette Beemer, 18, of Lawton, is pending with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
McKenzie passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Lawton.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
