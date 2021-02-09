Memorial service for McKenzie Annette Beemer, 18, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Lawton First Assembly.
McKenzie passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Lawton.
McKenzie will be inurned at a private family graveside at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church.
McKenzie was born on Oct. 2, 2002 at Fort Sill, to John and Amanda (Fitzgerald) Beemer. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school. She was currently a senior at Eisenhower High School. She enjoyed dancing and 80’s music. McKenzie loved her fur babies and spending time with her siblings.
She is survived by her parents: John and Tiffany Beemer, of the home and Amanda Beemer, of Canyon Lake, TX; her grandparents: Dietmar and Camilla Caudle; Robert and Dianne Jensen; and Ken Roberts; her great-grandmother, Irmgard West; her brothers: Tyler Beemer; Jeffrey Beemer; and Brian Ortiz; her sister and brother-in-law, Samantha and Chris Delahoy; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard E. Beemer, Sr, Mary A. (Wiggins) Beemer, and Martha Roberts.
