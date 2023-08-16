Funeral service for May Helen Spannagel Mallow will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Abundant Life Assembly of God in Geronimo, with Steve Mallow, Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church-Lawton and Tony Elkins, Pastor of Abundant Life Assembly of God officiating. Burial will be in Walters Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters.

Mrs. Mallow received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 18 and after serving Him 75 years, entered into eternal life with Him at the age of 93 this past Sunday evening, Aug. 13, 2023 in Lawton.