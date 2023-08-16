Funeral service for May Helen Spannagel Mallow will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Abundant Life Assembly of God in Geronimo, with Steve Mallow, Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church-Lawton and Tony Elkins, Pastor of Abundant Life Assembly of God officiating. Burial will be in Walters Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters.
Mrs. Mallow received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 18 and after serving Him 75 years, entered into eternal life with Him at the age of 93 this past Sunday evening, Aug. 13, 2023 in Lawton.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1929 to Elbert and Martha Nelson. She grew up on a farm northwest of Walters and graduated from Geronimo High School in 1949. She married Ivas Lloyd Spannagel on April 4, 1952 and two children were born to this union, Alvah Wayne (Alvie), and Melody. She was active, along with her family at New Salem Baptist Church for many years, serving as a Sunday School teacher to the small children and later, the Women’s Class.
She was a farm wife, working outside with Ivas at whatever jobs that needed to be done. She grew a big garden with lots of canning vegetables. There was always work to be done and she enjoyed staying busy. She worked as a nurse’s aid at the old Southwestern Hospital, taking care of surgery patients. She loved this job, feeling it was a good ministry. “Merry Sunshine” was her nickname there.
Ivas passed away on Dec. 20, 2001, just short of 50 years of marriage. She married Elwood O. Mallow on March 27, 2003. They lived for a short time on the farm before moving into the town of Geronimo. He preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2011. Soon after this, she became an active member of Abundant Life Assembly of God in Geronimo.
God inspired her to make bread for the town of Geronimo in 2012. Beginning with two bread machines and increasing to eight over time, more than 800 loaves of fresh homemade bread were packaged, topped with Gospel tracts, and delivered to homes, workplaces, and gathering spots in Geronimo over the next three years.
In 2017 Mrs. Mallow moved to Brookridge Retirement Community in Lawton. The Brookridge residents and staff enjoyed the aroma of fresh bread as she continued the bread ministry, her health permitting, for the next several years.
Mrs. Mallow is survived by a sister, Dorothy Peterson and husband Ed; daughter-in-law, Jan Spannagel; daughter Melody Scott and husband Mike; grandchildren: Carie Spannagel, Chad Spannagel, Mark Scott and wife Megan, and Matthew Scott; great-grandchildren: George and Caroline Scott.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands and son Alvah Wayne (Alvie) Spannagel.
Her inherited family survivors are Gary Mallow, Ray Mallow, Aliece Mallow Martin and husband Dean, Marlin Mallow, Sharon Mallow Ennis and husband Jim, Don Mallow and wife Gloria, Marilyn Mallow Roach and husband Lynn, Steve Mallow and wife Paula, Carol Mallow Woods and husband Todd, Kathy Mallow, 34 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren, and 20 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Cerita Mallow Toombs and husband Thurman, David Mallow and wife Sherry, and Roger Mallow.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Brookridge Retirement Community and The Chateau of Lawton for their excellent, tender, and loving care.