Maxwell Eugene Hamm was born in Frederick May 25, 1947, to Elsie Maxwell Hamm and Volney Eugene Hamm. Max died March 6, 2023, and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Max moved with his family to Lawton when he was three. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1966, attended New Mexico Military Academy for two years and then graduated from Florida Atlantic University. Max was a pilot at 16, a scuba diver in high school, and he had a lifelong love of ham radio. He worked with his father in the family theatre business, and he was a Realtor.

