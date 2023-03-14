Maxwell Eugene Hamm was born in Frederick May 25, 1947, to Elsie Maxwell Hamm and Volney Eugene Hamm. Max died March 6, 2023, and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Max moved with his family to Lawton when he was three. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1966, attended New Mexico Military Academy for two years and then graduated from Florida Atlantic University. Max was a pilot at 16, a scuba diver in high school, and he had a lifelong love of ham radio. He worked with his father in the family theatre business, and he was a Realtor.
He was a member of Cameron Baptist Church in Lawton and was a deacon there. He was active in PTA, helped coach kids’ soccer, was a past president of the Lawton Apartment Association, and a past member of the Lawton Food Bank Board.
Max is survived by his wife, Nancy Tolbert Hamm; his children: Miles Maxwell Hamm of Los Angeles, and Mary Ellen Hamm Nguyen, her husband Alex Nguyen, and their children: Elsie Jane and Teddy, all of Houston Texas; three sisters and their families: Roberta Kantowski and husband Joe of Lawton; Marcey Hamm of Richardson, Texas, and Lois Horton of Newport News, Virginia; his beloved nieces and nephews, God son Mike Sohl, as well as several cousins originally from the Chicago area.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gene Hamm, brother-in-law, Don Horton, aunt Lois Stout, cousins: John Stout and Martin Stout, and members of his wife’s family.
Memorial services for Max are scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023, 11 a.m. at Cameron Baptist Church in Lawton with Pastor Mike Teel officiating. Family request memorials may be made to Cameron Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma, or to the Lawton Food Bank.