A family graveside service will be held for Maxine Theodora Watkins (Sherrard) on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 13313 N. Kelley Ave, Oklahoma City, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Maxine Theodora Watkins-Sherrard was born June 3, 1920 in Perry, to Theodore and Angeline Sherrard. She entered into the presence of her Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the age of 100 years, 6 months and 26 days.
Maxine is survived by two sons and their wives: Fred Watkins and Lisa of Idabel, and Bill Watkins and Amy of Lawton; six grandchildren: Angela; Amanda; Dalton and mate Kelsey; William; Bethany and husband Jason; Lisa and husband Oscar; seven great-grandchildren: Paige; Daxton; Eliana; Briana; Ayden; Zachary and Elisabeth; two nephews: Jim Phillips and Royce “Sonny” Pennington and wife Carolyn; four nieces: Pat Merchant and husband Royce; Mic Lavalley; Dotti Woolsey and husband James; Martie Hart and husband Max; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of more than 50 years, Leland James Watkins; two sisters: Marciel Phillips and Marion Pennington; a nephew, William (Bill) Pennington.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children, 3800 N. May Avenue, Oklahoma City OK 73112.
