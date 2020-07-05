Funeral service for Maxine Eleanor McDonald, 60 years old will be Sunday July 19th, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Roberts officiating.
Maxine died on June 15th, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Maxine was born on August 20th, 1959 to Julia Eleanor McDonald and Martin McDonald of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. She attended and graduated from Tishomingo High School in 1977. Maxine enjoyed attending church & traveling. She is survived by her son Brian McDonald and fiancee Julia of Minneapolis MN; son Jason McDonald and wife Onica McDonald of Houston, Texas; son Gregory McDonald of Alabama; 10 grandchildren; brother Martin McDonald Jr. of Lewisville, TX; sister Joyce Ann McDonald of Richmond, VA; sister Billie Shoola of Durant, OK; sister Toni Afuwape of Lawton, OK; sister Annie McDonald of Lawton, OK; sister Patricia Oloyede of Oklahoma City, OK; Cousin Ernest McDonald and wife Brenda of Oklahoma City, OK and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents and nephew.
Family is asking everyone to wear a mask due to Covid 19.