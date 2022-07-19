Funeral service for Maxine Rose age 87, of Tipton, will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Tipton with Rev. Harold Gaches and Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Rose passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness.
Ruby Maxine (Courtney) Rose was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Manitou, to Claude Emmitt and Addie Marie (Morton) Courtney. She attended Manitou Public School, later transferring to Laing Consolidated #1 School. On Dec. 28, 1951, she and Ellery Donald “Don” Rose were united in marriage in Vernon, Texas. Maxine worked as a secretary at Weaver Consolidated #13 School for many years, where she retired. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tipton. She was active in the area home demonstration club and all facets of her children’s life when they grew up. She was a very accomplished seamstress who made her children’s clothes. Maxine won many ribbons for her sewing and cooking abilities at the local county fair as well as the Oklahoma State Fair.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Don Rose of the home; two daughters: Frankie Parris and her husband Jeff of Tipton, and Jennifer Keever and her husband Gabriel of Yukon; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Rose of Plano, Texas; one brother, Claude “George” Courtney of Blanchard; one sister, Pauline Hasley Cook and her husband Tommy of Yukon; six grandchildren: Jared Sturgess; Erica Hunter; Lacy Senato and her husband Michael; Megan Mercer and her husband Jon; Melinda Parrish, and Elizabeth Troncoso and her husband Giovanni; 17 great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Addie Courtney; one son, Jerry Don Rose; one granddaughter, Laura Katherine Parrish; five sisters: Claudine “Dee” Smith; Charlene Burkhalter; Irene Davis; Marlene Sayer, and Donna Jean Courtney who died in infancy; and one brother, Earl Dean Courtney.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, for Alzheimer’s Research in memory of Maxine (Courtney) Rose.