Memorial service for Mauriece Pendland, 88, Lawton will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 6602 NW Elm Ave., Lawton.
Mauriece fell asleep in death Aug. 14, 2023, in her home surrounded by family and friends.
Mauriece was born June 21, 1935 to Bill and Elsie McCracken in Elgin. Mauriece graduated from Elgin High School in 1953 as Salutatorian. She married Howard Lee Turnbull July 1, 1953. They had four children: Wendel, Cloris, Darryl and Karen. Howard passed away Oct. 8, 1976. Mauriece soon began Turnbull’s Tax Service out of her home. Receiving training, she passed the Enrolled Agent exam and opened her office on Gore Blvd in Lawton. She operated her business until 2004. She married Noble Pendland on April 28, 2001. He passed away in 2017.
Mauriece’s earliest memory was of her mother reading the Bible to her. This began her journey to learn about the Bible and its author, Jehovah God. This led to her dedication and baptism Nov. 24, 1956 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She demonstrated her love for her family and her community by focusing on teaching others about Jehovah. Also, teaching how to live contented and happy lives now and in the future. Mauriece volunteered for many years as a regular pioneer and assisting wherever needed within the congregation. She cherished spending time with family and friends. Often hosting gatherings in her home. Mauriece loved a good road trip. She spent time painting and loved playing games with her family and friends.
Mauriece is survived by her son Darryl and wife Laura Turnbull of the home; her daughter Cloris and husband Terry Kiner of Elgin, and daughter Karen and husband Cecil Wright of Tulsa; three step children, whom she considered as her own, Rick Pendland, Robin Lebeda, and Penny Schoonover.
Mauriece has four grandchildren: Derek Turnbull, Dillon Turnbull, Brandy and husband Brandin Bell, and Kelsey Turnbull. Bonus grandchildren: Jason, Sean,Casey and April, Brandon, Devery, Sofia and Braden.
Great-grandchildren who were her greatest joy: Tobias and Luka Bell. Bonus great-grandchildren: Keenan, Clayton, Andrew, Nevaeh, Weston, Aiden, Maddy, Jazmine and Nash. Siblings: Patsy and Wade Chittom, Edgar McCracken and Donnie and Becky McCracken. Along with many nieces and nephews and other extended family. She was deeply loved by many who have known her through the years.
Mauriece was preceded by her parents, husband Howard Turnbull, son Wendel, husband Noble Pendland, step-daughter Sue Martinez and son-in-law Wes Schoonover. Siblings and spouses: Jack McCracken, Cecilia and Jerrel Griggs, Barbara and Frank Deluca, Lester McCracken and sister-in-law Linda McCracken.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made at JW.ORG