Memorial service for Mauriece Pendland, 88, Lawton will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 6602 NW Elm Ave., Lawton.

Mauriece fell asleep in death Aug. 14, 2023, in her home surrounded by family and friends.

