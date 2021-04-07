Maudine Saupitty Kennedy of Oklahoma City, went to her Heavenly home on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at West Cache Creek Cemetery west of Apache with Pastor Lloyd Heminokeky officiating. Burial is under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Thursday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Maudine was born on June 11, 1937 to Jerry Saupitty and Mary Poafpybitty. She was born and raised in Apache. She attended and graduated from Rose State College in Midwest City with an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Development. As a self-employed entrepreneur she owned and operated the Tom Thumb Daycare in Oklahoma City. Later worked for many years and retired as the Director of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribal Head start Program.
She is survived by two daughters: Mary and husband Willie Williams; and Ruth Ann Poafpybitty both of Oklahoma City, and five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Saupitty; mother Mary Poafpybitty Comanche Medicine Woman and Eagle Doctor; two brothers: Andrew B. Weryavah and Dean Saupitty and one son Jerry Saupitty.