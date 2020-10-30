Funeral Services for Matthew Williams, 32, Walters, will be at First Baptist Church, Walters, OK, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Dr. Jack Jacob officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn.
Matthew Lynn Williams was born to Bobby Lynn and Valerie Jean (Harris) Williams on October 5, 1988 in Lawton, OK and departed this life in Oklahoma City on October 28, 2020 at the age of 32 years and 23 days.
Matt grew up at Walters, OK, graduating from WHS in 2007. He has made his home in Oklahoma City where he worked as a server for several restaurants and was currently employed at Black Bear Diner. He married Shayla Renae Connor on October 23, 2020 in Oklahoma City.
Matt was a member of First Baptist Church in Walters. He enjoyed golf, singing, watching Seinfeld, being with friends, and was always up for a hot pepper challenge. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephew, and loved his dogs, Max, Ian and Penny.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmie and Anora Williams, and Frank Harris.
Survivors include his parents, Bobby and Valerie Williams of Walters; his wife, Shayla Conner Williams of Oklahoma City and her beloved family; his brother, Frank Williams and fiancé Jessie Peeples of Edmond; his sister, Charissa and Wally Rodriguez of Mustang; his nieces and nephews, Aizlyn, Aspyn and Easton Rodriguez, and Frankie Mae Williams; his Meme, Jodie Branham and husband Garnet of Alfalfa; his aunts and uncles; James Williams, Doug and Debbie Williams, Ronnie and Dianne Williams, Dale Harris and Monessia Conner, Melanie and J.R. Wheeler, Keven Harris, Kirk and Julie Harris; numerous cousins and a host of friends.
Memorial Donations can be made to: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Mercy Health Foundation Oklahoma. See more details at hartwyatt.com