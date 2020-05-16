Matthew P. Roberts, 55 of Indiahoma passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private Graveside service will be at in the I.O.O.F cemetery on a date to be determined.
Matt was born in Lawton, OK on December 21, 1964. His parents are Joe and Mary Jane Roberts. He grew up in and attended Indiahoma Public Schools. He graduated from High School in 1983. He was a cattle truck driver and was employed by Cast Iron Trucking Company of Roosevelt, OK. When he was not working, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his mother: Mary Jane Smith; his children: Kendall Clark, Jesse Roberts and Ashley Roberts; his brothers: Sammie Roberts and Jeff Roberts; his sister in law: Jo Roberts; his sisters: Linda Fountain and Michelle Cook; seven grandchildren and his special friend: Laura Large.
He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
