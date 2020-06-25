Services for Matthew Mucker, age 90, will be at 11:00 a.m.--Friday, June 26, 2020 in True Love Apostolic Faith Church (420 SW “G” Avenue) in Lawton, with the pastor, Dr. Joe R. Williams, Sr., officiating.
VIEWING/VISITATION: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.—Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton.
Having lived a long and prosperous life, Matthew Mucker died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Lawton. Burial with military honors will be at 1:00 p.m.--in Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
He was born February 28, 1930 to Rev. Willie B. Mucker and Detroit Mucker in Frederick, Oklahoma. He finished school in Culberson, Oklahoma and sang in many quartets. He honorably served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. During military service his awards included two Bronze Stars. He was a civil servant for over thirty years and worked at Hawthorne Aviation. He also worked at Comanche County Court House for fourteen years. Matthew was raised in a Christian home and always attended Church until his illness. Still loving the Lord, Matthew for 43-years united with Union Baptist Church. He married Martha Jane, his wife of 64-years. The couple was blessed with five children: Matthew, Jr., Donald Earl, Gregory Trent, Patricia Deandra and Sharon Rechell; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
SURVIVORS INCLUDE. His wife; his children; his grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nephews and nieces; his daughter-in-law; two sisters, Joyce Bates and Jessie Moreland; and one brother, Rev. Billy Mucker; other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.