Memorial service for Matthew “Matt” James Sherwood, 38, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Sherwood passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in Lawton.
Matt was born on Aug. 1, 1983 in Waukegan, Illinois. He grew up in Waukegan where he attended school. The family moved to Tucson, Arizona and Matt graduated from Sabina High School in 2021. In October of 2003, he joined the United States Army and served his country with two tours in Iraq and a tour in Afghanistan. He received many awards and medals including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, (3rd Award), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he moved to Centerville, Iowa and worked in the family business, Ben Franklin Store. He moved to Wisconsin and reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Amber Hanna and they moved to Sauk County, Wisconsin in 2014. He and Amber married on April 1, 2016 in Baraboo, Wisconsin. They moved to Lawton later in 2016. Matt was a member of the VFW Post 5263. He loved to sing and dance and enjoyed traveling. He was the Grill Master of the BBQ and was a handyman who was always fixing something around the house. He was very dedicated to his family and he will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Amber Sherwood, of the home; his parents; Terri and John Sherwood and Darvin Bolton; his daughters: Savannah Sherwood; Destiny Fermaint; and Trinity Sherwood; his sons: Bryce Sherwood and Matthew Sherwood; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Lucas and Katie Sherwood; David and Jessie Sherwood; and John and Carrie Sherwood; his sisters, Beatrice Williams and Demian Lloyd; his in-laws: Kris and Greg Hermanson and Phil and Laurie Hanna; his sister-in-law, Ashley Hanna and his brother-in-law and wife, Chris and Cory Flament; his best friend and go to guy, Randy Traxler and wife, Erica; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his brothers-in-law, Matthew Williams and Brian Lloyd.