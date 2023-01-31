Celebration of Life Service for Matthew Denver Muirhead will be 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor and Rev. Jay Driskill, Pastor of Discipleship and Senior Adults officiating.

Burial will follow in Walters Cemetery, Walters, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you