Celebration of Life Service for Matthew Denver Muirhead will be 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor and Rev. Jay Driskill, Pastor of Discipleship and Senior Adults officiating.
Burial will follow in Walters Cemetery, Walters, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the funeral home.
Matthew Denver Muirhead, 30, of Lawton, surrounded by family and friends, left this world and entered his Heavenly home, greeted by his Savior and Nanny and Poppy on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in Lawton. Matthew was born in Lawton on March 21, 1992 to Rodney E. and Tamela Jean (Quickle) Muirhead. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2010. During his school days, he was involved in several sports and Boy Scouts. While in Boy Scouts, he was recognized one year for Top Popcorn Seller, Black Beaver, and Last Frontier Council. He was a recipient of the Young Authors Award, and won first place several years in local Science Fair Competitions.
He was a member of Cameron Baptist Church where he was active in the children and youth ministries. His youth activities included Bible Studies, mission trips, retreats, Fourth Quarters, Falls Creek and many other related activities. He accepted the Lord into his heart at a young age, giving him the assurance that he would one day see his Heavenly Father face to face and spend eternity in Heaven.
Matthew was an avid swimmer. His passion was target shooting, playing his guitars and photography. His photography would take your breath away. He had only been doing this for a short time, but he had an incredible talent for it.
Matthew loved being with his family and friends. He loved his Nanny and Poppy and fishing with them, target practice, exercising his driving skills at a young age, helping them with the cattle and attending cattle sales. His Nanny and Poppy were his rock. He enjoyed cooking/grilling with his mom, having long conversations, helping her at school and taking her on long joy rides. She never knew for sure where they were going, but they were always exciting. Matthew loved his two pups, Oreo and Madison, and they loved him.
Matthew made his home in Lawton where he worked for Sam’s Wholesale Club, Arvest Bank, Banc-First and Fort Sill National Bank. His jobs were more than jobs to him. He had a passion for each client he encountered. They were more than customers and were loyal to him in return. They were always greeted by name, with a contagious smile and a compassionate heart.
Matthew is survived by his mom, Tammy Muirhead of Lawton; dad, Rodney Muirhead and step-mom, Kim of Houston, Texas, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
His maternal grandparents, Nanny and Poppy, A.D. and Dorothy Quickle, paternal grandparents, Dobie and Papa, Delores and Hugh Muirhead preceded Matthew in death.