Funeral service for Matthew Denver Muirhead will be 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor officiating.Burial will follow in Walters Cemetery, Walters, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.The family will greet friends from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the funeral home.Matthew Denver Muirhead, 30, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in Lawton.