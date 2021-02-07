Memorial service for Mathilde K. McAllister will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (CPT) Nathan Mills, Fort Sill, officiating.
Burial will be in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
Do to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn at the service and social distancing be observed when possible.
It is with great sadness that the family of Mathilde K. McAllister, announce her passing, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at her home in Lawton with family at her side. She is now reunited with her family and friends, but most importantly she is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mathilde Kathrine McAllister, 91, Lawton was born June 6, 1929 in Ebensee, Austria to Franz Spitzer and Mathilde Eckhardt Spitzer. Hilde grew up during a difficult time, the Nazi occupation of Europe during WW II. At the age of 16, by Hitler’s orders, she had to leave her home and work on a farm for one year for another family. She had many stories about that time, some funny some sad. Hilde only saw her family twice during that time. When she returned home she started working at a pharmacy as a lab technician which she enjoyed very much. In 1949 she met and soon married Ernest L. McAllister who was stationed in Austria. They were married on Dec. 17, 1949 in Ebensee. To this union they had three children. Hilde was adventurous and fun loving. She was an amazing storyteller. She would tell stories that would have you crying one minute and laughing hysterically the next. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved to shop, especially going to antique and thrift stores. She loved to travel and went on cruises and many trips to many different places. She made people smile and laugh and was always the life of the party. She was loved by many and had a kind and generous heart. Hilde loved animals, and was never without a pet. Booboo will miss her terribly. Hilde loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all held a special place in her heart. She was the best Oma and Omi there could ever be. She was beautiful and will be missed terribly. She was a longtime member of the Society of the Military Widows and the German-American Club.
Hilde is survived by her children: son Ernest L. McAllister and wife Dee; daughter Kelly K. Torres, two grandsons: Dylan Torres and Poem Lusk; Jesse McAllister, two granddaughters: Sara McAllister, Tara Stewart and husband Tim; great-grandchildren: Siena Donofrio; Gannon Stewart; Dax and Cali Cranfill; Natalie McAllister; Dean Kade Stewart; Cheresta Cook; Autumn Woommavovah and Shea Bryant.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Franz and Mathilde Spitzer; three brothers: Franz, Karli and Alfanzo; her husband of 36 years Ernest L. McAllister Sr.; her son Frank J. McAllister; son-in-law David Dean Torres, and a very special and loved friend Austin Dill.
