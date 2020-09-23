Mathilda “Oma” Jimenez, age 96, of Lawton passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence.
Oma was born on October 5, 1923 in Heilbronn Germany to Friedrich and Elise Nunn. She was a caregiver, loving and caring for others her entire life. She never met a stranger and loved everyone she met. She enjoyed Octoberfest and doing the chicken dance but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Silvio Catalino Jimenez; her parents Friedrich and Elise Nunn; one daughter, Carmen Jimenez and one grandson, Rakim Hicks, Oma is survived by three children, Karin Griswold, Marita Lipscomb and Silvio “Babo” Jimenez; six grandchildren, Shannon Parris, Jamie Gammon, Jodie Griswold, Tanya Welch, Tyler Jimenez and Floyd McAllister; eight great grandchildren, Damika, Tonecia, Addy, Talon, Jaxson, Aaron, Dakayla and Aasia; three great-great grandchildren, Nickai, Natalie and Nathan and special friends, Jesse and Annette Grant and Lauren and Mary Hall along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
There will be no services due to COVID-19. Please sign and leave your condolences for the family on her tribute page at www.whineryhuddleston.com