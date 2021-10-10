Funeral service for Master Sgt. (Retired) Sammie Boyd Pilcher will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth G. Lane, Son-In-Law, and Pastor of Paradise Valley Baptist Church, North of Lawton officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at the funeral home.
Sammie Boyd Pilcher, 88, Lawton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at his home of 40 years in Lawton. He was born April 20, 1933 in Chickasha, to Garrett and Daisy (McCoy) Pilcher. After he graduated from high school, Sammie attended the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design in Denver, Colorado and Cameron University in Lawton. Sammie married the love of his life, “Beloved” Janice Sue Hathorn on May 2, 1953 in Chickasha. She preceded him in death on Aug. 9, 2002 after 49 years of marriage. He joined the United States Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant on May 31, 1973 after 20 years of service. Immediately following his basic training, he served the majority of his career in Strategic Air Command during the Cold War. He earned numerous awards and commendations, including the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal-3, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon. After his retirement from the Air Force, he went to work as an illustrator and graphic designer in Civil Service at Fort Sill for 17 years. Sammie was always an artist at heart from the time he was very young to adulthood. The military and civil service received most of his talents, and much of his work traveled to the Pentagon and various military bases across the United States. He continued to be a freelance artist through all his 37 years of service. He had many paintings in private collections, and for a short time he had a graphic design storefront, Red River Graphics in Lawton, Oklahoma. Sammie gave faithfully to many charitable causes, but most notably to the VFW (Veterans of Foreign War), the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, St. Jude’s Hospital and the Salvation Army. He was a very loving and caring person, a real humanitarian. During his years on active duty with the Air Force, he helped to establish an orphanage in Korea for the orphans of Vietnam.
Sammie is survived by his three children: son, Bryan Dean Pilcher and wife Mini of Frisco, Texas; two daughters: Beth Ann Lane and husband Kenn of Elgin; and Carrie Ann Johnson and husband Greg of Keller, Texas; sister-in-law, Wanda June Pilcher; grandchildren and their spouses: Shelby and Elliot Burley; Haley and Cole Babcock; Brittney and Dave Ramming; Bryce Lane and Rebecca and John Hanstrom. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Naomie; Evie; Krissy; Lilly Ramming; Dean Burley and nieces and nephews: Lori Harris; Greg Pilcher; Jeff McCracken; Tim Rose; Mark Rose and Regina Zellmer.
Sammie was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Dannie Loyd Pilcher of Edmond; and two sisters: Joan McCracken of Apache; and Mary Green of Waurika.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sammie’s name to the VFW, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, St. Jude’s Hospital, Salvation Army or the 700 Club.
In honor of Sammie Boyd Pilcher’s Life these words; Honorable, Faithful, Caring and forever missed.
