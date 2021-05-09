Funeral service for Master Sgt. (Retired) Roger D. Brown will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Cameron Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma, with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Master Sgt. (Retired) Roger D. Brown, 75, Lawton, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home in Lawton. He was born Aug. 11, 1945 in Carnegie to Elbert R and Myrtle A. (Barton) Brown. He married Young Suk Kim on Sept. 16, 1978 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Roger joined the United States Army when he was 16 years old and celebrated his 17th birthday at the Korean DMZ. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and retired after 25 years of service to his country. While in the Army he earned the following awards, the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Two Overseas Service Bars, Vietnam Service Medal with Four Service Stars, Good Conduct Medal-4, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Overseas Service Ribbon-2, Army Service Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon-4, Army Commendation Medal-2, and Sharpshooter (rifle M-16). Following his retirement from the Army he worked for Civil Service for an additional 24 years.
Roger loved cars, fishing, bowling, and playing pool but his passion was family and playing with the grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his wife of the home; two daughters: Mee Ross and husband Mike, and Carrie A. Goodin and husband Kevin; one son, Kevin D. Brown; grandchildren: Jeffrey Paul Faircloth; Hollie Hopper and children: Michael Adam Engleke; Michael John Ross II; Devin Goodin and fiancé Alexis Ramos; Tyler D. Goodin; great-granddaughters: Lyla Rose Goodin, and Hazel Grace Goodin, and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Dawnita Engleke, one sister, Joyce Brown and one brother, Lloyd Don Brown and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com