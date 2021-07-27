Funeral service for Master Sgt. (Retired) Lawrence “Larry” (Opa) Ford will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Faith Bible Church with Rev. Leonard Reimer, pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the Facebook livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Master Sgt. (Retired) Lawrence “Larry” (Opa) Ford, age 92, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born in Coshocton County, Ohio on April 11, 1929 to Charles Clyde and Lela Blanche Ford. Larry was one of ten children in his family. Larry joined the Army in June 1947 and served for 28 years. He served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Larry served two more tours in Korea and many years in Germany. God gave Larry an angel to be his wife in 1961. They were happily married for 46 years. Larry retired from the Army on Nov. 1, 1975. After retiring from the Army, Larry worked in retail as a home improvement manager for Fred Meyer One Stop Shopping Center for 19 years in Washington State. Larry’s angel went home to God’s paradise in April 2007.
Larry leaves behind one brother, Mickey; one son, Peter Galfusz and his wife Bridgett; one daughter, Joanna; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Larry in death were his mother, father, wife and angel, six sisters, three brothers and one grandson.
Thanks to my pastors, family, church members and my special friends for all their love and prayers. Until we meet again, life here on earth must go on.
