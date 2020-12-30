Graveside service with military honors for Master Sgt. (Retired) JD Blankenship will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, with Billy Harmon, Pastor of Lost Cowboy Church, Gracemont, officiating.
Master Sgt. (Retired) JD Blankenship, 89, of Lawton, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Lawton. JD was born July 4, 1931 in the community of Howland, Texas near Paris, Texas to Emley Blankenship. He later joined the United States Army and was a veteran of Vietnam earning several awards while serving his country for nearly thirty years retiring in 1981. He was stationed at many places around the world while in the military. JD married Fairy Lynn House on Aug. 16, 1951 in Texarkana, Arkansas. They were married for 62 years before Fairy passed away on Oct. 20, 2013. JD enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family and friends and once scored a hole-in-one at the Purple Heart Golf Tournament at Fort Sill. JD simply loved just sitting and being outside when the weather was warm.
JD is survived by his five children: Donna Shivers; Steve Blankenship; Brenda Mitchell and husband Lloyd; David Blankenship and wife Barbara; and Clint Blankenship and wife Rhonda; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Ann Davidson and many other family members.
JD was preceded in death by his mother, wife, and two sisters: Rena Mae Davidson and Linda Sue Davidson.
