Funeral service with full military honors for Master Sgt. (Retired) Hollis A. “Skosh” Heman will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Harmon, Pastor of Lost Cowboy Church, Gracemont, officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required to attend both portions of the service.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Friday at the funeral home.
Master Sgt. (Retired) Hollis A. “Skosh” Heman passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Lawton. Hollis Albert Heman (Skosh) was born on July 20, 1930 in Danbury, New Hampshire to Charles A. and Alvena F. (Fleury) Heman. Hollis is known by family members as “Chick” which is a nickname given to him by his siblings. Chick spent his younger years in Danbury and Franklin, New Hampshire. Danbury was a town that had seven different saw mills and one tannery. A tannery was a place where the skins and hides of animals were processed to produce leather. The name Franklin was adopted in 1820 in honor of a statesman and founding father, Benjamin Franklin who was a prodigious inventor. The town of Franklin was also a mill town where water from the falls helped to develop its area as a mill town. The Heman family later moved to Manchester, New Hampshire which is where most of the family remained.
Chick enlisted in the U.S. Army at Fort Banks, Massachusetts at the age of 17 on the Aug. 5 1947. He spent several tours in Germany, Korea and Vietnam and while in Korea he obtained the nickname “Skosh” which means tiny bit or small amount. Skosh then went to artillery school and later became a gunnery sergeant. He got a lucky streak when he reenlisted for Korea because the military was looking for NCO’s to go TDY (Temporary Duty) to Range Control School. The higher staff and brass liked his work so he was chosen for training and finally got orders for Fort Sill, home of the artillery. He went to artillery school and was well liked for the work he produced and later became chief of the firing battery while in Vietnam where he made Sgt. 1st Class (E-7). Skosh then returned to Fort Sill where he completed 21 years of service and retired on the November 30, 1976, as Master Sgt. (E-8) with honors.
He married Albertine Elizabeth Clermont in 1952 and to this union two daughters were born, Debra Rose Labrie (Heman) and Brenda Lea Green (Heman). He later married Minnie E. Gage on Jan. 2, 1978 and made their home in Walters. He and Minnie loved to travel. They visited every state in the U.S. as well as many foreign countries. They frequently joined a number of friends on bus tours as well as various cruises. They loved dancing, and did so every weekend at the Retired Serviceman’s Club. He also enjoyed playing dominoes, scrabble and various card games such as Rook, 42 and he played a “cut-throat” game of UNO. Skosh loved attending all the grandkids sporting events, baseball, softball and basketball. He loved family gatherings…. especially if food was involved. He loved chocolate pie, ice cream and M&M’s. Minnie made him a chocolate pie weekly. He and Minnie were members of and supported the Walters Round-Up Club for many years. They attended the First United Methodist Church in Walters and Skosh later became a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Walters and frequented the Arena Cowboy Church in Elgin. Skosh was co-owner of B&H Pest Control in Walters where he served residents and businesses in and around the surrounding counties for approximately 18 years.
Skosh is survived by his two daughters: Debra Labrie and husband Paul; and Brenda Green; sister, Carol Ducasse and several nieces, nephews and cousins, grandchildren: Jeremy Stiner; Jason Stiner and wife Mikco; Joshua Stiner; Charisse Ramos and husband Amine; Aric Green; Tammy Sheive and husband Jeff; Toni Teppert and husband Allen; great-grandchildren: Nicholas Tharp; Zoriah Ramos; Driss Benyounes; Aria Miller; Aidyn Dubois; Britani Wludyka and husband Jeff; Kassi Pulis and husband Logan; Jami Simpson and husband Kody; Brandyn Kitchens and wife Jennifer; great great-grandchildren: Londyn Pulis; Tenley Wludyka; Kaison Simpson; Trypp Pulis; Luke Kitchens; Jaxson Wludyka and Kollyns Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives: Minnie Heman and Pat Heman; stepson, Edward Burns; brothers: Stanley Heman and Rauland Heman; sisters: Althea Demars and Marilyn Osborne.
