Funeral mass for Master Sgt. (ret) Larry E. Schaefer, 76, of Lawton will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis officiating.
Interment will follow at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under the direction of Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A rosary vigil will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. Schaefer passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Lawton.
Larry was born Jan. 17, 1945 in Hettinger, North Dakota. He served in the United States Marine Corps for four years meeting his wife in Yuma, Arizona. He then completed his bachelor’s degree in biology from Valley City State College and taught secondary school. In 1977, Larry reenlisted into the United States Army serving until his retirement in 1997.
He is survived by his wife, Josie Schaefer; sons: Kelly Schaefer of Sheridan, WY and Cory Schaefer and wife, Charla, of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Jodie Drigon and husband Joseph of Suwanee, GA and Shanna Schaefer of Lawton; grandchildren: Brendan, Henri, Cody, Caden, Chance, Cately, Amilya Schaefer, Joey and Josie Drigon; and sisters: Pauline Roemmich and Phyllis Wolff.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.
