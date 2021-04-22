Memorial service for (Master Sgt. Ret.) Juan Asuncion, 82 of Lawton will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Asuncion passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Juan was born on Jan. 12, 1939 in Lihue, Hawaii to Juan Asuncion Sr. and Saturnina (Alcoy) Asuncion. He grew up in Hawaii where he attended school. He joined the United States Army and served his country proudly for 21 years. While in the Army, he received many awards and medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Army Occupation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Good Conduct Medal Sixth Award, Bronze Star Medal with V Device, Three Overseas Service Bars, Combat Infantry Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Five Service Stars, Army Commendation Medal, with Second Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Expert (Rifle M-14) Expert (Rifle M-16), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon Second Award, and the NCO Professional Development Ribbon. While serving in Germany, Juan met Ursula Asuncion and they married on July 2, 1964 in Munich, Germany. A journey took them to many places including Honolulu, Augsburg, Fort Riley, Goeppingen, Fort Knox, and Fort Sill. After his retirement on Aug. 31, 1981, Juan worked at his dream job of being the Game Warden at Fish and Wildlife (Game Farm) on Fort Sill. He retired after 18 years of dedicated service.
Juan was an outdoors person. He loved life, his family, and he always put smiles on people’s faces.
He is survived by his wife, Ursula, of the home; his son, Aaron Asuncion, of Oklahoma City; his grandson, Justin Loftis, of Oklahoma City; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Carolyn Asuncion; his daughter-in-law, Shere Dunn; and two sisters and two brothers.
