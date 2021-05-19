Master Sgt. Jaime Torres-Rolon, 94, of Sanger, formally of Lawton, passed away on May 15, 2021. He was born on Dec. 26, 1926 in Coamo, Puerto Rico to Jose Torres and Agueda Rolon.
Jaime served honorably during World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Conflict. His medals include the Bronze Star for outstanding meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam, the World War II Occupation Medal Ribbon, Korean Service Medal Ribbon and the Vietnam Service Medal Ribbon. After a successful military career he worked in the civilian sector as a delivery and appliance repair man and later as a groundskeeper for the Comanche House at Fort Sill. While retired he enjoyed reading and watching westerns, working in his yard and carpentry.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Franziska Torres; daughters: Patricia Hanson and son-in-law, Bill Hanson of Sanger, Texas; Rebecca Butler and son-in-law, Stephen Butler of Navarre Florida; Sharon Vance and son-in-law Daile Vance, of Lafayette, Georgia; sons: Francis Torres and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Torres of Houston, Texas; Roberto Torres of East Ridge, Tenn.; brother, Jeronimo Torres of Coamo, Puerto Rico, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers: Rafael Torres and Ismael Torres.
The family will receive friends from 9 — 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Bolivar Cemetery in Sanger, Texas.