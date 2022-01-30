Retired Master Sgt. George Earl Murff departed this life on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 after a brief illness.
George was born Feb. 3, 1942, in Hickory, Mississippi to Iron Billy and Helen (Hill) Murff. On Dec. 29, 1964, he was united in holy matrimony to Annette McQueen in West Point, New York and four children born to this union. He was an intelligent man of few words but always gave a lending hand to those in need. George demonstrated his love for Christ how he would unselfishly give of himself, which made others love and respect him that much more. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was the pillar of his family. George graduated from Farragut High School in Chicago, IL and joined the Army the day after his 17th birthday. George served his country honorably from 1959 through Feb. 28, 1979. During his 20 years of loyal service, he completed overseas tours in Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Hawaii and numerous stateside duty stations including Fort Bliss, TX; Newburgh, NY; Fort Meade, MD; Fort Dix, NJ; Fort Sheridan, IL, and the last two years of his service at Fort Sill. He attended various military schools, most notably the U.S. Army Intelligence Center and School in Fort Huachuca, Arizona where he was Class Leader for the Counterintelligence Agent course. Master Sgt. Murff served as a Special Agent in the Military Intelligence Group. He also served as an Operations and Intelligence Sergeant. During his military career, he earned many accolades and awards including the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Four Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal, Unit Citation Army Commendation Medal, four Good Conduct Medals, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, two Overseas Service Bars, and a Meritorious Service Medal. After military service, he worked and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Lawton. He’d spend his free time volunteering with Lawton Mobile Meals and the St. John Missionary Baptist Church Feeding Ministry. His beloved pastimes were watching Jeopardy, law and crime investigation, political, history, and nature shows, playing solitaire and completing crossword puzzles. A lifelong sports enthusiast, his favorite teams were the Chicago Bulls and Bears.
George leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Annette; sons: Earl Murff (Amanda) of Lawton; Gerald (Darlene) Murff, of Oswego, Illinois; and George Murff of Houston, Texas; a daughter, Dawn Patton, of Lawton; a brother, Dwayne Johnson, of Chicago, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents.
Funeral services for George Earl Murff will be on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
