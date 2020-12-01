Funeral for Master Sergeant, U. S. Army (Retired) Lee Chester Guydon will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue), Lawton, OK with Pastor, Dr. Michael Logan officiating.
WAKE SERVICES: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the funeral home Chapel.
Lee Chester Guydon was born October 9, 1942 to LaRuth Johnson and Earl Guydon in Clarendon, Arkansas. He attended Clarendon Elementary School until 4th Grade. He then moved to Stuttgart, Arkansas where he attended Hollman School. In 1964, Lee was drafted into the Army serving with the 4th Battalion, 42nd Field Artillery and during the Vietnam War. He served his country for 22 years until his retirement in 1986. He often said, “The Army saved my life.” Chester became a professional cross country truck driver for J. B. Hunt until 2000. At that time, he started his own dump truck business for the next few years. He finally made up his mind to retire for good and decided to take up fishing and sideline coaching for his beloved New York Giants. In 1969, Lee Chester married the young woman he threw rocks at as a pre-teen. Lee and Willine blended families which gave them five sons and one daughter. His Chester loved the Lord and his Church Family. He never met a stranger and enjoyed having fun in life. He is well-known for his sense of humor and talking trash on game day.
SURVIVORS INCLUDE. His loving wife of fifty-one years, Willine of Lawton; three sons: Garry (Yolanda) of Stuttgart, AR; Darry Lee (Esther) of Lubbock, TX, Kenneth (Rosaland) of El Paso, TX and one daughter, Toni of Plano, TX; three sisters: Deborah of Bentonville, AR, Sandra of Philadelphia, PA and Sharon (Bill) of Orlend, PA and one brother, Johnathan of Plymouth Meeting, PA; six grandchildren; one grandson; thirteen great grandchildren; one nephew; one niece; one goddaughter, and numerous cousins and friends.
Lee is preceded in death by his mother, LaRuth Hubbard; sons, Clifford Guydon and Rodney Butler; his brother, George W. Toney; his father, Earl Guydon and his loyal side kick Wee-Wee Guydon (poodle).
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in honor of Lee Chester Guydon to Children’s Cancer Research Foundation (childrenscancer.org) to aide in the battle of leukemia.