Memorial service for Marzine Clay Heard will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ray Pickett, St. Luke Baptist Church, Muskogee, Oklahoma officiating.
Marzine Clay Heard, 85, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Lawton. She was born September 15, 1934 in Marion, Arkansas to Estra and Gertrude (Clay) Holly. She was a very devoted and compassionate mother to her five children, Debbie Johnson, Riney Pickett, Ashley Heard, Ulysses G. Heard, Jr. and Nichole Heard. Many in the community remember her for her nurturing and caring spirit. There was not a child in the neighborhood who would go hungry because Marzine was always feeding them. She was actively involved with her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s lives. All of them have a favorite meal that “Grandma” prepared. Rest in Peace Mom.
