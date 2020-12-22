On Dec. 19, 2020, Mary Whitlock Ottinger, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 100 years old. Mary was born on Dec. 11, 1920, to Reverend A.F. Whitlock and Tennie Belle Edwards Whitlock in Fletcher. She graduated from Hinton High School in 1939. She attended college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford for a short time before marrying Ted Ottinger, her husband of 73 years on Dec. 26, 1939. Mary and Ted raised a daughter, Kathy Ottinger Kimbro and a son, Nelson Ottinger. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Fletcher, where she was involved in all aspects of the music and the WMU.
Mary leaves a legacy filled with faith in Christ, a love of music, and laughter in all circumstances. She loved her family deeply and treated everyone she met with kindness. She is remembered by her family and her community as a pillar of faith and a beautiful example of a life well lived.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Ottinger; her parents: A.F Whitlock and Tennie Belle Edwards Whitlock, and her ten brothers and sisters: Dorris, Ruby, Bonnie, Roy, Byrcha, Frank, Mabel, Gladys, Harold, and Bob. She is survived by her children: Nelson Ottinger of Fletcher; Kathy Kimbro and son-in-law Jay Kimbro of Lawton; her grandchildren: Jayna Mannen and husband Keith; Karloyn Clark and husband DeWayne; Lauren Williams and husband Mark, and her great-grandchildren: Caleb Mannen, Jacob Mannen, Daylia Williams, Drew Williams, and Gabe Clark.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will be celebrating Mary’s life in a private memorial service for immediate family. The memorial will be open for virtual viewing on the First Baptist Church Facebook page for friends and family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fletcher First Baptist Church Building Fund.
