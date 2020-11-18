Private family graveside for Mary Virginia (Tompkins) Wright will be held under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends may view at the funeral home starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 until Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Mary Virginia (Tompkins) Wright, 87, Lawton passed from this life on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, and into life eternal to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and to be reunited with her husband, son and other loved ones who have gone before her. Mary was born on Sept. 16, 1933 in Lawton, Oklahoma to John Leslie and Lillian Mae (Neely) Tompkins. She attended school in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1952. Mary married Bobby Ray Wright, her high school sweetheart, on Aug. 25, 1952. She began working at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1952, first as a long distance operator and later in the drafting department when phones went to dial systems. She worked there for 11 years until her son Keith Alan was born. After her son was in school, Mary began working as a secretary at Tomlinson Junior High School. Later, Mary and Bob established their own business, Wright’s Frame Shop, where they both worked until Bob’s passing in 2001. Mary later sold the shop in 2011. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church since the age of 13. She enjoyed going to Falls Creek as a youth and being involved in church activities as an adult. She liked to bake and enjoyed sharing her baked goods with her friends, family and church family, especially her chocolate pie which everyone really liked.
Mary is survived by a sister, Norma Jean Bowers and husband Carl; sister-in-law Joanne Tompkins; nephews: Scott Payne and Michelle, Rick Payne, Michael Bowers and Crystal, Jon Bowers and Jana, Kevin Bowers and Nicole, Dale Tompkins and Cheryl, Stephen Tompkins, nephew-in-law Larry Ward and Nancy, niece Rebecca Tompkins, special cousins: Joy Gardner, Dale Tompkins and Carolyn and a cousin-in-law Melvina Tompkins-Frank.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2001, her son Keith Alan in 2014, her parents, a sister Patricia Payne and her husband Chad and her brother David Ray Tompkins.
