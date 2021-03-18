Funeral service for Mary “Tootie” Rogers will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.cameronbaptist.com.
Tootie Rogers, age 77, of Lawton, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Lawton. She was born in Muskogee, on March 28, 1943 to Frank and Louise Edwards. She married Tommy Griffith on Sept. 2, 1961 in Oktaha. They moved to Lawton in 1974 where Tootie worked as a receptionist at Dr. Ron Cagle’s pediatrics office. Later she worked for Lawton Public Schools in both the Transportation Center and School Board offices. After the death of her first husband in 2008, she was married to Ural Rogers on Nov. 5, 2010 until his death in 2016.
She was a member of Cameron Baptist Church where she received Christ by faith in response to the gospel.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Trent and Andrea Griffith of Granger, Indiana; four grandchildren: Brooke, Zac, Allison, and Leah: two sisters: Linda Hulet of Broken Arrow; and Peggy Whittenberg of Travelers Rest, South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Laura Ruth Smart and Johnnie Mae Claypool.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
