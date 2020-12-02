Funeral Services for Mary Thomas Thacker, 91, Walters, will be at First Baptist Church, Walters, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m., Pastors Brantley Tillery and Jack Jacob officiating. Interment in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. We respectfully ask that masks be worn and social distancing practiced. Memorial Donations to Dahlia Garden Club or Walters Cemetery Association.
Ruby Mary (Young) Thomas Thacker was born to Robert Lee and Opal (Strickland) Young on Oct.r 10, 1929 in Henderson, TX and departed this life in Lawton on Nov. 25, 2020 at the age of 91 years, 1 month and 15 days.
Mary grew up in Henderson, Texas and Walters. She graduated from Walters High School in 1947. She married Choice H. Thomas on March 1, 1946. They were members of the Square Dance Club, Good Sam’s Travel Club, and enjoyed camping and fishing together. Mary also enjoyed playing pinochle, sewing and gardening. She worked at Cotton Electric as a receptionist for 31 years, from 1969 until retirement in 1992. Choice preceded her in death in 2002, and she later married James Thacker on Feb. 28, 2004. They enjoyed the company of one another for 14 years until his passing in 2018.
Mary loved life and participated fully in it! She was an active member of Walters First Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Secretary for many years. She also sang in the choir, and served on the funeral dinner and building committees. She was active in her community, serving on the Chamber of Commerce and Cemetery Boards, and was a member of the Dahlia Garden Club. She was recognized as the Walters Citizen of the Year in 2003.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend. She often shared her homemade baked goods with neighbors, friends, the sick, and shut-ins. She loved spending time with her family and was very involved in their lives. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren camping and fishing, and attended many of their school and sports activities. She especially loved hosting many, many family dinners and was famous for her delicious fried chicken!
She was preceded in death by husbands Choice Thomas and James Thacker; her brothers Robert Young, Pleasant Foster, and Gene Young; and her son-in-Law, Pete Muirhead.
She is survived by a sister, Charlene Threlkeld, Friendswood, TX; 2 sons and their wives: Larry & Donita Thomas, Edmond; Choice and Carla Thomas, Walters; her daughter, Judy Muirhead, Iowa Park, TX; 2 stepsons: Steve Thacker, Edmond; Brent Thacker, San Antonio TX; her grandchildren and spouses: Choice Thomas Jr. and Christian; Casey Thomas, Heather Grimes and Zac; Blake Thomas and Karla; Bryan Muirhead and Maria; Phillip Muirhead and Becky, Peter Muirhead and Michelle; great-grandchildren: Trae and Clyde Thomas, Cash, Cane and Caroline Thomas; Avery, Taylor and Nathan Grimes; Landon and Boston Thomas; Peter Muirhead, Savannah, Sadie, and Andrew Sales, Dakota Muirhead, John and Crystal Muirhead; Many nieces, nephews, and friends.