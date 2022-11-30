A celebration of life for Mary Sue Massey, 71, of Lawton, will take place at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel. The pastor, Daniel Litchford with officiate the celebration.

Ms. Massey passed away on Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 peacefully in her home with family by her side.