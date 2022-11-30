A celebration of life for Mary Sue Massey, 71, of Lawton, will take place at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel. The pastor, Daniel Litchford with officiate the celebration.
Ms. Massey passed away on Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 peacefully in her home with family by her side.
Sue was born on Aug. 26, 1951 to Calvin Grant and Anna Geraldine (Warner) Bostick in San Saba, Texas. She knew this as home until the family moved to Oklahoma when she was 11 years old. Sue lived the rest of her life in Comanche County. She decided to dedicate herself to the field of nursing, beginning with Cameron College and receiving her Associate’s Degree at Western Oklahoma State College. She transformed this passion into a 40 plus year career as a registered nurse. Sue loved going to work everyday and loved tending to her patient’s needs, always wanting to lift their spirits with a smile and sometimes a joke. She loved her co-workers at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She took immense pride in her nickname “The Pic Nurse.” The same care that Sue had for her patients was reflected in her home life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and beloved fur babies. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, and loading up in her Volkswagen to go shopping with her sister. Sue will be remembered for her big heart, feisty spirit, and sassy witt. She will truly be missed by all those that had the pleasure to know her company.
She is survived by her daughters: Elaine Jennejohn and husband, Danny of Ft. Knox, Kentucky; Rachel Boyd and husband, David of Alma, Arkansas, and Sarah Massey of Van Buren, Arkansas; her sister, Patsy Austin, of Apache; five grandchildren: Blakely Gouteriez, Dawson Boyd, Emma Boyd, Deacon Jennejohn, and Harper Jennejohn; special friends and family by choice, Betty and Ramon Lorenzana; several nieces and nephews, and a host of loving friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her step father, Melvin Phelps, and her brother-in-law, Forest Austin.
The family asks that guests wear bright colors to her celebration.