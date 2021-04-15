Funeral services for Mary Sue Adkisson will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 in the First Baptist Church, Snyder with Jeff Flowers, former pastor, officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
The family will greet friends Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mary Sue Adkisson, 82, Snyder passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her home in Snyder. She was born March 15, 1939 in Mountain Park, to Pauline and Ollin Woodward. She lived in rural Mountain Park until the family moved to Snyder in 1949. She graduated from Snyder High School in 1957. She married Keith Adkisson on May 25, 1957 in Snyder. They made their home in Oklahoma City and moved to Yukon in 1960. Yukon was home until 1979 when they moved to Arlington, Texas. Upon her retirement, they moved back to Snyder where she lived until her death. Sue loved to cook and bake. She loved to spend her summers at her cabin in New Mexico. One summer she made pies for The Hungry Bear Café. Her pies made her a local celebrity, and she was known as the “Pie Lady” by everyone on the mountain. Sue founded and ran the Angels Attic in Snyder for several years.
Sue is survived by her husband, Thomas Keith Adkisson of the home; three children: Sherry and James Cook of Arlington, Texas; Sharon and Scott Rushing of Arlington, Texas; Randy and Lesa Adkisson of Mountain Park; her sister, Gayle Luttrell of Mountain Park; her sister, Marj and husband Bob Morgan of Amarillo, Texas; a brother, Paul and wife Avis Woodward of Ocheleta; her grandchildren: Jordan and Shannon Adkisson; Meagan and Jeff Ivie; Brittney and John Rupp; and Jessica Cook; great-grandchildren: Kami and Kyper Adkisson; Avery and Dutton Ivie and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and Ollin Woodward and a son, Kevin Wayne Adkisson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fairlawn Cemetery Association, PO Box 185, Snyder, OK 73566.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.