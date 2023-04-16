Mary Francies Shaw, age 73, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home in Lawton, Oklahoma. No services are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Alternative Cremations.
Mary was born on March 25, 1950, in St. Charles, Missouri, to the late Michael Carl Strobl Sr. and Juanita Monell "Brown" Strobl. She was married to Albert Shaw. She earned her degree in Child Psychology from Stratford Career Institute. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and loved her animals.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband and veteran Albert Shaw, parents Michael Strobl Sr., mother, Juanita Strobl, one brother Michael Strobl Jr., two sisters: July Ann Chapman and Phyllis Dryden and a daughter, Kathy Shirley.
Survivors include three daughters: Shellie Shaw Clavelli and her husband Chris of Mechanicsville, Maryland; Christy Lawson of Lawton OK; Carrie Strobl of California; and one son, Shaun Strobl of Corvallis, Organ; two sisters: Elain Lavesphere of Denison, Texas; Micky and husband Dicky Henderson of Clarksville, Missouri; three brothers: David and wife Jane Strobl of Forestburg, Texas; Dale Strobl of Apache, Oklahoma; Vincent Strobl of Pottsboro, Texas; grandchildren: Amber, Joe, Mickey, JD, Cierrea, Christopher, Elisha and Nahamani; 3 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and lots of friends who all will deeply miss her.