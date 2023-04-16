Mary Francies Shaw, age 73, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home in Lawton, Oklahoma. No services are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Alternative Cremations.

Mary was born on March 25, 1950, in St. Charles, Missouri, to the late Michael Carl Strobl Sr. and Juanita Monell "Brown" Strobl. She was married to Albert Shaw. She earned her degree in Child Psychology from Stratford Career Institute. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and loved her animals.

