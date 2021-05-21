Funeral service for Mary Screen will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m., in Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1628 McKinnley, Lawton, with Rev. Hall officiating.
Mary V. Screen was born on Nov. 12, 1938 to Willie James and Amie Lee Houston in Quincy, Florida. She was educated there. She married David Screen. He joined the army and she enjoyed being a military wife. To this union to children were born: Geraldine Prince and Karen Hyde. Mary was employed at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Lawton plant as a machine operator and retired after 25 years.
Sister Screen was an active and faithful servant at Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church. Her motto was, “Give the best of your service.”
Mary leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters: Geraldine and Calvin (son-in-law), and Karen Hyde both of Lawton; three grandchildren: William Hyde Jr. and wife Jamie, Gulfport, Mississippi; Bianca Prince, Fairfax, Virginia, and Jennifer Prince, Oklahoma City; two great-grandchildren: Wu’niah Hyde, Gulfport, Mississippi and Briella Hyde, Lawton; two sisters: Shirley and her husband, Roosevelt and Mary Houston Green, Quincy, Florida, and one sister-in-law, Ruby Houston, Quincy, Florida, a lot of Christian friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie James and Amie Lee Houston, her husband, David Screen; two brothers: Raymond and Willie James Houston; and her grandson, Michael Hyde.