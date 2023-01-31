Mary Rivas Plata, 97, went home to be with God on Jan. 28, 2023.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Thursday Feb. 2, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
She was born in Anadarko on May 5, 1925 to the late John and Patricia Roche Rivas.
She grew up in Chickasha along with her eight siblings. She met her true love, Domingo Plata and they were married May 4, 1945. They moved to Dallas in the 50’s with their four children where they lived for many years before moving to South Texas then back to Oklahoma.
She attended nursing school and was a nurse for 40 years before retiring to Lawton, where she enjoyed quilting in her spare time, when she wasn’t spending time or calling her children and grandchildren. Mary is a member of the Comanche Nation and the great-granddaughter of Comanche War Chief Tabananica.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Domingo Plata Sr. and her late son, Joseph Rivas Plata.
She is survived by her other children: Domingo Plata, Jr. of Bonham, TX; Patricia Ann Plata of Ruston, LA, and Nick and Renee Plata of Lawton. Mary was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, who will carry on her strength and spirit.
She loved all of them as though they were her own. She will be remembered for her strong will, determination and love of family. She will be greatly missed.