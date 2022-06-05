Funeral service for Mary Pansy Pendergrass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Gresham, Pastor of Salem Missionary Baptist Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
The family will greet friends Sunday afternoon, June 5, 2022 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mary Pansy Pendergrass, 87, Lawton passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1934 in Dexter, Missouri to Elmer Thomas and Gladys Eva (Menley) Robinson. She married SGM (Retired) Donald Dow Pendergrass on April 16, 1960 in Dexter, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 2001. She was a wonderful mom and homemaker.
Survivors include her children: Donnie and Ablene Pendergrass of Lawton; Charles and Patty Pendergrass of North Carolina; Jon Paul and Stephanie Pendergrass of Lawton; her sister, Violet Marie Hester of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Diane Robinson of Oklahoma City; 13 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Freeman Eugene Robinson; three sisters: Vivian Louise Smith, Mildred Hunsaker, Beverly Robinson and her brother, Paul Bud Robinson.