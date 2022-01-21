Funeral service for Mary Nell Diehl will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by visiting the Cameron Baptist Church or Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mary Nell Diehl, age 87, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Lawton. She was born Oct. 22, 1934 in Centerville, Arkansas to Ernest and Hallie Davenport. She married Donald T. Diehl on June 19, 1953 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He died April 21, 2006. Mrs. Diehl was a longtime member of Cameron Baptist Church, where she was baptized on July 15, 1973. She was a Sunday School teacher, was active in the senior adult choir and was a member of the Adult 1 Life Group. She loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Lana and Roney Hart, Lawton; Debbie and Jim Perryman, Graham, Texas and Donny and Paula Diehl, Elgin; nine grandchildren and their spouses: Carey and David Tollett; Jimmy and Rachel Diehl; Justin and Savannah Diehl; Nick and Bambi Whitmore; Samantha Middlebrooks; D’Ann and Trent Endress; Melissa and Ryan Matlock; Ashley Munoz and Grady Perryman; 29 great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jim Davenport and his wife, Freida.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.