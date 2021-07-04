Graveside service for Mary McLaughlin will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, with Steve Mallow, Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mary McLaughlin, 58, Idabel, formerly of Waco, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home in Idabel. She was born Feb. 21, 1963 in Elmira, New York to Eugene and Waneta (Brimmer) Drake. She married James McLaughlin on Jan. 16, 2018 in Idabel. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband James McLaughlin of the home; three children: Richard Reyes, Austin Mayfield, and Amanda Eaglin; nine step-children: 34 grandchildren: 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
